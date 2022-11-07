Sage Rhino Capital LLC Buys 15,458 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,927.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,458 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 2,015.0% in the second quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 8,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 2,046.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,845 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,948.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,432,000 after purchasing an additional 93,425 shares in the last quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 3,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 2,266.5% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 173,656 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after purchasing an additional 166,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $151.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.91.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 322,013 shares of company stock worth $15,858,230 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $90.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.15 billion, a PE ratio of 83.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.46 and its 200 day moving average is $119.98. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.04 and a 1 year high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

