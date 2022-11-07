Sage Rhino Capital LLC Sells 514 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 3.2% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Apple by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 114,581 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,007,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after buying an additional 435,891 shares in the last quarter. Platt Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Platt Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 47,682 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Barclays increased their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.56.

Insider Activity

Apple Stock Down 0.4 %

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 457,386 shares of company stock worth $70,627,433 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $138.38 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.29 and a 200-day moving average of $150.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.