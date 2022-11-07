Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 756 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Saia were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Saia by 22.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,606,000 after acquiring an additional 14,582 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Saia by 98.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Saia by 5.5% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Saia by 15.1% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Saia by 94.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 13,847 shares during the period.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia Stock Up 7.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $209.90 on Monday. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.03 and a 12-month high of $365.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $198.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Saia

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SAIA shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Saia from $242.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Saia from $268.00 to $241.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Saia from $238.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.75.

In other Saia news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.04, for a total value of $102,162.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,273.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 13,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.58, for a total transaction of $3,335,892.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,814.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.04, for a total transaction of $102,162.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,273.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,647 shares of company stock valued at $5,966,410 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Saia

(Get Rating)

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.