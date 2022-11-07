Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) by 92.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sana Biotechnology were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 2,162.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 125.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 12,819 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth $189,000. 64.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Sana Biotechnology Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SANA opened at $5.15 on Monday. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $23.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.40. The company has a market cap of $982.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.41.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Sana Biotechnology Profile

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

