Schwab Charitable Fund Buys 5,600 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,555.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,960 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 0.1% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Savior LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,085.0% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,311.8% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,584.2% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $151.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.91.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 322,013 shares of company stock valued at $15,858,230 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $90.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.46 and a 200-day moving average of $119.98. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.04 and a 1-year high of $188.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $928.15 billion, a PE ratio of 83.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

