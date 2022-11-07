Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Holdings Reduced by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seaboard in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Seaboard by 36.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Seaboard during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Seaboard during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Seaboard during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

SEB stock opened at $3,846.04 on Monday. Seaboard Co. has a 12 month low of $3,295.00 and a 12 month high of $4,394.25. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.48%.

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

