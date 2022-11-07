SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16,030 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $11,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,799,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SEI Investments by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 10,125 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $500,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 144,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

SEIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SEI Investments from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on SEI Investments to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued a “mkt perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

SEIC stock opened at $54.52 on Monday. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $65.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.99.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $836,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,208.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $4,592,067.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,136,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,163,135.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $836,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,208.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,386 shares of company stock worth $6,246,417. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

