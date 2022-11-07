SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 1,998 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 30,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADUS. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.60.

Addus HomeCare Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $109.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12-month low of $68.57 and a 12-month high of $112.11.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $240.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.21 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Addus HomeCare

In other news, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 3,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $360,715.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,731,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 3,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $360,715.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,731,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Esteban Lopez sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $104,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,064 shares in the company, valued at $196,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,308 shares of company stock valued at $2,940,675. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Addus HomeCare

(Get Rating)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.