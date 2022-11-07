SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $357,000 Investment in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 22,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARCT. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $69,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 44.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 9.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 66.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

ARCT opened at $23.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.00. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $48.75.

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.54% and a negative net margin of 407.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.07) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ARCT shares. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arcturus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.38.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

