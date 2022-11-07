Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.43.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SMEGF shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Siemens Energy from €30.00 ($30.00) to €26.00 ($26.00) in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Siemens Energy from €24.00 ($24.00) to €22.00 ($22.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Siemens Energy to €17.00 ($17.00) in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Siemens Energy Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SMEGF opened at $12.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.19. Siemens Energy has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $29.48.

About Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, AC transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, high voltage direct current transmission systems, high voltage substations, digital solutions and components, and other products.

