Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 43.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,171,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $156,167,000 after purchasing an additional 353,682 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,632,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,950,183,000 after purchasing an additional 324,590 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 7.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,880,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $383,969,000 after purchasing an additional 209,777 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth about $22,762,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 90.4% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 354,132 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,807,000 after purchasing an additional 168,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 6.8 %

SWKS opened at $87.93 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $169.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.28 and a 200-day moving average of $99.81.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.07. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $123.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Summit Insights upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

