Slate Office REIT Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share (TSE:SOT)

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Slate Office REIT in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.52.

Get Slate Office REIT alerts:

Slate Office REIT Stock Performance

Slate Office REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.