SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $4.27 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.1% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,049,000 after acquiring an additional 82,429 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 20.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 418,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,259,000 after acquiring an additional 70,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $171.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $448.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.90.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $2,573,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,764,485.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 29,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total value of $5,016,564.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,650,879.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $2,573,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $13,764,485.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,139 shares of company stock worth $11,350,942 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.25.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.