SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,313 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,873,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,618,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,548,000 after buying an additional 689,824 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,215,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,383,000 after buying an additional 59,447 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,071,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,574,000 after buying an additional 172,275 shares during the period. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $18,467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $5.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $24.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.57.

Several brokerages have commented on SOFI. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.71.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

