Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.17.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Solo Brands from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Institutional Trading of Solo Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Solo Brands by 282.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,280 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the third quarter worth $1,163,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the second quarter worth $87,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 22.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 242,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 44,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Solo Brands Stock Performance

Shares of DTC opened at $4.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $386.08 million and a PE ratio of -81.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Solo Brands has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $21.95.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Solo Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.59% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.06 million. The firm’s revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Solo Brands will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Solo Brands Company Profile

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

