Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $303.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Sonova in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sonova in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf downgraded Sonova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Sonova from CHF 291 to CHF 260 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Sonova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Shares of SONVY stock opened at $45.48 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.04 and a 200 day moving average of $59.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Sonova has a 52 week low of $41.59 and a 52 week high of $87.54.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing care solutions for adults and children. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The company offers wireless communication products; rechargeable hearing aids; wireless headsets, speech enhanced hearables, audiophile headphones, microphones, and wireless transmission systems; and audiological care services.

