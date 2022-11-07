SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,781 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $31.97 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $44.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.13 and a 200 day moving average of $34.02.

