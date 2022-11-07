Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,555 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 163,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter worth about $919,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,391,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 5,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 963,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,235,000 after buying an additional 99,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Performance

NYSE:SPR opened at $23.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.47. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.14 and a 12-month high of $53.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.24. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 64.25% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SPR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

About Spirit AeroSystems

(Get Rating)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

