STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.40.

STAG has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

STAG Industrial Price Performance

STAG opened at $31.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. STAG Industrial has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $48.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.04. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.99.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.78%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,677,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,932 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in STAG Industrial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,755,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,402,000 after buying an additional 194,699 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in STAG Industrial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,334,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,721,000 after buying an additional 40,903 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in STAG Industrial by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,875,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,540,000 after buying an additional 775,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in STAG Industrial by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,148,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,234,000 after buying an additional 175,758 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

