STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.40.
STAG has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
STAG Industrial Price Performance
STAG opened at $31.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. STAG Industrial has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $48.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.04. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.99.
STAG Industrial Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,677,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,932 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in STAG Industrial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,755,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,402,000 after buying an additional 194,699 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in STAG Industrial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,334,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,721,000 after buying an additional 40,903 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in STAG Industrial by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,875,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,540,000 after buying an additional 775,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in STAG Industrial by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,148,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,234,000 after buying an additional 175,758 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
STAG Industrial Company Profile
STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
