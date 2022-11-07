Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 815 ($9.42).

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($10.41) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.25) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($8.67) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 760 ($8.79) to GBX 770 ($8.90) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 855 ($9.89) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Standard Chartered Price Performance

LON STAN opened at GBX 554.60 ($6.41) on Monday. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of GBX 406.20 ($4.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 641 ($7.41). The company has a market capitalization of £16.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 815.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 573.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 582.36.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.