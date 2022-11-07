Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Holdings Decreased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Seneca House Advisors raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 20.4% in the second quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 236,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 40,131 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $501,000. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 94.2% in the second quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 69,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 33,570 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 15.8% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 123,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 16,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 876,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,301,000 after acquiring an additional 8,573 shares in the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on STWD shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Starwood Property Trust to $22.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.58.

NYSE:STWD opened at $20.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.49%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

