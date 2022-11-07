State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,881 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Chegg were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chegg during the first quarter worth about $271,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 24.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the first quarter worth approximately $361,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in Chegg by 113.3% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 20,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 11,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chegg by 11,846.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chegg Stock Performance

NYSE:CHGG opened at $25.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a current ratio of 7.19. Chegg, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $37.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Chegg had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $194.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chegg from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Northland Securities raised their price target on Chegg from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Chegg from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chegg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

