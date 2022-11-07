State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys Shares of 154,749 KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 154,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 228.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000.

KAR Auction Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KAR opened at $13.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.76. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KAR Auction Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

(Get Rating)

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Featured Stories

