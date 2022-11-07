State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,546 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 420.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 43.9% during the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

FIX opened at $119.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.24. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.14 and a 1-year high of $124.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.86%.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 4,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $528,385.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,903 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,929.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 21,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $2,316,982.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 175,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,669,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 4,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $528,385.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,929.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,080 shares of company stock worth $5,176,041 over the last three months. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FIX shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

(Get Rating)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Read More

