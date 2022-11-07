State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 108,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,983 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 56,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 61,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 57,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter.

Hostess Brands Stock Performance

Shares of TWNK stock opened at $27.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.35 and its 200 day moving average is $22.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $28.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $346.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.43 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 7.66%. Hostess Brands’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hostess Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

Hostess Brands Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

