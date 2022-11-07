State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.29 Million Holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,841 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Avista were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Avista during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Avista by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avista during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Avista by 1,438.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avista by 913.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Avista

In other Avista news, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $54,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,340.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Avista Trading Up 1.6 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. KeyCorp downgraded Avista from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho downgraded Avista from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Avista from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Avista stock opened at $37.12 on Monday. Avista Co. has a 52 week low of $35.72 and a 52 week high of $46.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.44.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.32). Avista had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 7.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Avista Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.88%.

About Avista

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

