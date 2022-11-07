State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,294 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,384 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in WSFS Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 253.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 204.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 10,794 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS opened at $47.04 on Monday. WSFS Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.03 and a fifty-two week high of $56.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.65.

WSFS Financial Announces Dividend

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). WSFS Financial had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of WSFS Financial to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of WSFS Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Insider Transactions at WSFS Financial

In related news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 3,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $153,609.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,352.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 3,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $153,609.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,352.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total transaction of $185,728.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,724.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

