State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 13,406 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,406 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FCPT. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 6.7% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCPT opened at $26.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.88. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $30.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.333 dividend. This is a positive change from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FCPT shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Four Corners Property Trust to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

