Sterling Check (STER) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Sterling Check has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $205.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.64 million. Sterling Check had a positive return on equity of 10.37% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. Sterling Check’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sterling Check to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ STER opened at $14.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.74. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.97 and a beta of 0.79. Sterling Check has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $28.76.

In other Sterling Check news, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 3,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $79,798.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,053.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Sterling Check news, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 3,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $79,798.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,053.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 3,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $76,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,413,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,252 shares of company stock valued at $185,533. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 1,854.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 27,738 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Sterling Check by 1.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 122,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in Sterling Check by 104.8% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 10,880 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sterling Check by 54.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 406,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after buying an additional 142,940 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Check in the second quarter valued at about $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

STER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sterling Check from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Sterling Check in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

