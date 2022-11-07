StockNews.com Downgrades EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday.

EnPro Industries Trading Up 2.1 %

EnPro Industries stock opened at $120.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.39. EnPro Industries has a 1 year low of $76.14 and a 1 year high of $121.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.52.

EnPro Industries Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnPro Industries

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 13.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

About EnPro Industries

(Get Rating)

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Featured Stories

