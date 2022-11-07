StockNews.com Upgrades Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BIP. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Up 3.4 %

BIP stock opened at $36.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.33. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 139.20 and a beta of 0.77. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1 year low of $32.09 and a 1 year high of $46.01.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 553.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 884.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth about $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

