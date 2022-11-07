Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.33) Per Share

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report issued on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Stronghold Digital Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share.
Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $29.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.61 million.
Stronghold Digital Mining Trading Down 2.7 %
NASDAQ SDIG opened at $0.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $39.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.02. Stronghold Digital Mining has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $30.47.
Institutional Trading of Stronghold Digital Mining
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SDIG. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the first quarter worth $48,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the second quarter worth $66,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 43.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.37% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Stronghold Digital Mining
In other Stronghold Digital Mining news, CEO Gregory A. Beard purchased 602,409 shares of Stronghold Digital Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $999,998.94. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,998.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 56.93% of the company’s stock.
About Stronghold Digital Mining
Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stronghold Digital Mining (SDIG)
- After Doubling, First Solar May Keep Shining
- Barrick Gold is a Hold as Long as Gold Prices Stay Stagnant
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
Receive News & Ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.