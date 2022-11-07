Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.33) Per Share

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report issued on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Stronghold Digital Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share.

Get Stronghold Digital Mining alerts:

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $29.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.61 million.

Stronghold Digital Mining Trading Down 2.7 %

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SDIG. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Cowen lowered shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $2.25 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $2.25 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stronghold Digital Mining has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.25.

NASDAQ SDIG opened at $0.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $39.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.02. Stronghold Digital Mining has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $30.47.

Institutional Trading of Stronghold Digital Mining

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SDIG. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the first quarter worth $48,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the second quarter worth $66,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 43.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stronghold Digital Mining

In other Stronghold Digital Mining news, CEO Gregory A. Beard purchased 602,409 shares of Stronghold Digital Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $999,998.94. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,998.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

(Get Rating)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.