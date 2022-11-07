SVB Leerink Comments on uniQure’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for uniQure in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($2.70) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.98). The consensus estimate for uniQure’s current full-year earnings is ($3.61) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for uniQure’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.12. uniQure had a negative net margin of 204.12% and a negative return on equity of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.66 million.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of uniQure from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of uniQure from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of uniQure from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, uniQure has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.43.

Shares of QURE opened at $19.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.56. uniQure has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $36.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.72 million, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.96.

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,306 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $43,006.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 92,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,398.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in uniQure by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in uniQure by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in uniQure by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in uniQure by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in uniQure by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

