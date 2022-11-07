SVB Leerink Increases Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Price Target to $88.00

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on HZNP. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $105.00.
Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Up 5.8 %
HZNP opened at $77.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.79. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a one year low of $57.84 and a one year high of $117.49.
About Horizon Therapeutics Public
Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.
