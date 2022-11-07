SVB Leerink Increases Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Price Target to $88.00

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HZNP. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $105.00.

HZNP opened at $77.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.79. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a one year low of $57.84 and a one year high of $117.49.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 94,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,941,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 16.0% during the first quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

