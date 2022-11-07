Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,512 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNV. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,163,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Synovus Financial by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 62,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 14,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNV. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Synovus Financial to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Synovus Financial Price Performance

NYSE SNV opened at $39.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.34. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.15 and a 52-week high of $54.40.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.06. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

