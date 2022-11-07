Taboola.com (TBLA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Taboola.com to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Taboola.com has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $342.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.30 million. Taboola.com had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 1.16%. On average, analysts expect Taboola.com to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

Taboola.com Stock Up 1.9 %

TBLA stock opened at $1.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.15 million, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.20. Taboola.com has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $10.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TBLA. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Taboola.com from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Taboola.com from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Taboola.com by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 45,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 11,409 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Taboola.com by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Taboola.com by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 12,454 shares during the period. 44.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taboola.com

(Get Rating)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.