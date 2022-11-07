TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,800 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 214.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in ArcBest during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcBest Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $73.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.35. ArcBest Co. has a 52-week low of $65.15 and a 52-week high of $125.00. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.08. ArcBest had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 35.11%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of ArcBest to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on ArcBest from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ArcBest from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on ArcBest from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ArcBest currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.78.

Insider Activity at ArcBest

In other ArcBest news, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $2,219,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ArcBest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Read More

