TD Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASIX. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 122.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 6.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 1.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in AdvanSix by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AdvanSix by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $38,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,761.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $105,360. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
AdvanSix Trading Up 3.6 %
AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $583.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.
AdvanSix Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.49%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ASIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of AdvanSix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th.
AdvanSix Company Profile
AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AdvanSix (ASIX)
- Edwards Life Sciences Stock Disaster Could Be Your Bounty
- It Not All Bad News for Advanced Micro Devices Stock
- After Doubling, First Solar May Keep Shining
- Barrick Gold is a Hold as Long as Gold Prices Stay Stagnant
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.