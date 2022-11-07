TD Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 39,600 Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 39,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TALO. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Talos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 27.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 62.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 26,773 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Talos Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:TALO opened at $21.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Talos Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.57 and a twelve month high of $25.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.00 and a 200-day moving average of $19.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.13). Talos Energy had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The company had revenue of $519.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TALO shares. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.92.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

