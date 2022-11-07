TD Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 40,300 Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 40,300 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 133,781 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 28,668 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 199.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 917 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 125,096 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 21,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth approximately $24,681,000. 61.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 148,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,797.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLF opened at $13.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.15. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $34.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.39). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CLF shares. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. BNP Paribas lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.42.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

