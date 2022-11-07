TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Dynatrace by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 5,337.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 66.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,545 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DT shares. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.26.

In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $181,600.02. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 164,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,997,730.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $181,600.02. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 164,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,997,730.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $209,088.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 941,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,953,913.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 66,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,297 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DT opened at $32.49 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.95. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $78.99. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 324.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

