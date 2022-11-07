TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 732 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CACC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 2.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 2,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Credit Acceptance by 94.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 17.7% in the second quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 6,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CACC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $477.00 to $364.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Credit Acceptance from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens dropped their price target on Credit Acceptance from $519.00 to $442.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:CACC opened at $442.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.37. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52 week low of $397.58 and a 52 week high of $703.27. The company has a quick ratio of 15.39, a current ratio of 15.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $471.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $520.07.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

