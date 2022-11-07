TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 44.0% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 128,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 9,413 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 72,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Mizuho lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, CL King lowered their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $18.89 on Monday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.66.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

