TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,272,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,096,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645,809 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in UGI by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,424,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,249,000 after buying an additional 522,707 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,779,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,671,000 after acquiring an additional 69,705 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in UGI by 24.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,293,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,063,000 after purchasing an additional 456,937 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in UGI by 59.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,179,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,936,000 after purchasing an additional 812,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on UGI from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on UGI from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

UGI Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at UGI

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $34.94 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.41. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $47.04. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.70.

In related news, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $572,098.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,975.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $2,648,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,758.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $572,098.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,975.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

UGI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

