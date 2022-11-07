TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,900 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTRX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanterix by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Quanterix during the second quarter worth approximately $181,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanterix in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Quanterix by 31.0% during the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 184.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QTRX shares. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Quanterix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen downgraded Quanterix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Quanterix from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Quanterix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

In other news, CEO Masoud Toloue purchased 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.43 per share, with a total value of $1,095,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,133.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Quanterix news, Director David R. Walt bought 150,000 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $1,293,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,431,312 shares in the company, valued at $12,337,909.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Masoud Toloue bought 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,095,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,133.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 285,000 shares of company stock worth $2,697,000. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix stock opened at $10.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.32. Quanterix Co. has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $60.92.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.54 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 70.92% and a negative return on equity of 18.22%. Equities analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

