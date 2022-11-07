TD Asset Management Inc. Has $622,000 Stock Position in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in uniQure were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of uniQure by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of uniQure by 9.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in uniQure by 108.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in uniQure by 60.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

QURE opened at $19.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $900.72 million, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a current ratio of 7.26. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $36.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.29 and a 200 day moving average of $18.56.

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.12. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 24.47% and a negative net margin of 204.12%. The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.66 million. On average, research analysts expect that uniQure will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on QURE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on uniQure from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of uniQure from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of uniQure from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, uniQure has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.43.

In other news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $43,006.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 92,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,398.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

