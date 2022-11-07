TD Asset Management Inc. Has $647,000 Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,650 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth $350,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $896,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 8,855.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,827,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,383,000 after acquiring an additional 77,427 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 20,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 8,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Z stock opened at $32.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.03 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.09 and a quick ratio of 12.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.95. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $68.74.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $483.00 million for the quarter.

In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $195,414.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,290.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $126,994.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,844,053.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $195,414.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,290.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,604 shares of company stock valued at $478,439 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Z has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

