TD Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,104 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARW. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 95.7% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 830.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Arrow Electronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $104.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.43 and a 200 day moving average of $110.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.38 and a 12 month high of $137.95.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.06. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

