TD Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Imago BioSciences were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IMGO. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Imago BioSciences during the second quarter valued at $242,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of Imago BioSciences by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 699,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,373,000 after acquiring an additional 193,628 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Imago BioSciences by 33.5% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 823,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,021,000 after purchasing an additional 206,694 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Imago BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Imago BioSciences by 218.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 13,394 shares during the last quarter. 99.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Imago BioSciences from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IMGO opened at $16.21 on Monday. Imago BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $27.04. The company has a market capitalization of $546.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.73.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Imago BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Imago BioSciences news, insider Jennifer Peppe sold 5,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $108,657.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,888,382.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 8,471 shares of company stock valued at $160,781 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

