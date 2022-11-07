TD Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the first quarter worth about $212,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the second quarter valued at $69,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in TimkenSteel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,827,000. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

TimkenSteel Stock Up 13.8 %

TMST opened at $18.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $857.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.01 and a 200-day moving average of $18.25. TimkenSteel Co. has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $26.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TimkenSteel ( NYSE:TMST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $415.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.30 million. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 21.65%. As a group, analysts expect that TimkenSteel Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TimkenSteel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on TimkenSteel from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

About TimkenSteel

(Get Rating)

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.